Facebook removes more posts with extremist content

Facebook has removed twice as many posts with extremist content during the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter.

1.9 million posts related to the Islamic State (IS) or al-Qaeda have either been removed or warned about during the first quarter of the year, according to Facebook Inc.

Most of the posts have been removed, while only a small percentage have been assigned warnings.

Facebook has received a lot of criticism from sources lately.

The EU is among those who have put pressure on the company and its competitors to remove such posts more quickly.

In the first quarter of the year, it took on average of a minute to remove such extremist posts after they were published. The company uses a software that, for example, uses image comparison to identify such posts.

On Monday it was also announced by Facebook that they have for the first time established their own definition of “terrorism”.

“Any non-governmental organisation associated with committing acts of violence against people and property in order to scare civilians,government or international organizations to achieve a political, religious or ideological goal.”

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today