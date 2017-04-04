Fafo says that a long stay in a reception center is not detrimental to integration

Long stays at asylum centers do not destroy possibilities for integration of refugees in the long term, according to a recent report from Fafo.

‘We find it a bit surprising that when refugees first gain residence in a municipality, there is no big difference in the pace of integration of the refugees who have had long stretches in reception centers and those who have spent only a short time there’, said research director, Anne Britt Djuve, of the research foundation, Fafo, to NRK news.

The survey confirmed that many asylum seekers do find it greatly stressful to stay in the asylum centers, with uncertainty about what will happen to them, and often leading a passive existence.

The report shows that some of the young asylum seekers do not handle long-term stay at reception centres as well as older people.

‘We are pleased that the report shows that the long period of residence in the reception centre does not need to be a negative factor for eventual integration into Norway in the future.

At the same time, it is important that, especially the young people are resettled quickly.’ The report also showed that it is important to have a high level of well planned activities in reception centres. That is also something with which we are very concerned’, said Deputy Director of Immigration, Birgitte Lange.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today