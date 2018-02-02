Fairy tale winter meets Kate and William in Oslo

Fairy tale winter greets Kate and William in Holmenkollen

The British duch William and his wife Kate, were greeted by sparkling sunshine, snowy trees and in the not least temperatures below freezing when they arrived in Holmenkollen on Friday afternoon.

Many winter-clad spectators are also present.

Kate and William arrived a quarter of an hour after plan, wearing sensible winter jackets and winter hats. On the program is a visit to both Ski museum, where the red carpet was rolled out over the snow, the jumping tower as well as the ski jumping hill.

At the Ski museum there will be a emphazis on Queen Maud, who was the grand aunt of the British Queen, Elizabeth. The Danish-British royal couple Haakon and Maud quickly realized that the way to be accepted as Norwegians was through cross-country skiing, a fact which is thoroughly documented on the walls of the museum.

At the request of the guests to experience how play and outdoor activities are a natural part of the upbringing in Norway, they make a visit to Øvresetertjern at Tryvann ending with a ski school for children and barbequing of sausages over the campfire.

