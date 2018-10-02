Fall the most common occupational accident in 2017

Of almost 22,000 occupational accidents reported to Nav last year, there were five casualties. Roughly 1 in 5 were fall accidents.

This is stated in a report from Statistics Norway (SSB).

In 2017, 21,937 occupational accidents were reported to Nav. This is a decline of 2.3 per cent from 2016.

20.8 per cent of reported accidents were involving falls from buildings or other high places.

The other two most common types of accidents were shocks or hits, which constituted 15.8 per cent and other, unexplained causes, which were just under 13 per cent.

Fall is the dominant accident type not only in industries such as construction, transport and storage but also in education, public administration and social research.

45 per cent of occupational accidents ended with long-term absence, and the remaining 55 per cent ended in short-term absence from work or studies.

The most serious occupational accidents occur in transport and storage.

There were 8 occupational accidents per 1,000 employees in Norway in 2017, and 3.6 employees out of 1,000 had accidents that ended in a long-term absence from work. In the transport and storage industry, this figure was 6.3 per mille.

