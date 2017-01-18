So far, Americans show little enthusiasm for Donald Trump, according to CNN

Only 40% of Americans are happy with the way Donald Trump has handled the transition from the election to this week’s inauguration, shows a poll conducted for CNN.

According to CNN’s pollsters, by comparison, 84% are happy with the way Obama has handled the transition, 67% were satisfied with Bill Clinton and 61% believed that George W. Bush handled the transition well.

Trump has garnered the lowest confidence of all recent presidents, wrote CNN.

Donald Trump dismissed the poor results, and believes that the November elections clearly demonstrated that there is little, nor indeed any, reason to give credence to polls. He also has little time for CNN, something he highlighted with extreme clarity during a press conference last month.

‘The same people who constructed the fraudulent election polls, and who were so wrong, are now measuring my popularity. This is also fraud’, tweeted Trump.

Shared perception

Trump’s handling of the transition phase has led to increasing doubts about whether the next president is going to be able to handle the job.

53% of those polled said that Trump’s statements and actions have made them less confident about his ability to function in the role of commander in chief. The section of the public who were polled is split equally into two parts, with 48% answering differently the question of whether he will be a good or bad president.

The measurement was carried out by ORC International Corporation, and was conducted for CNN, who is owned by Time Warner Incorporated. ORC claim that their polls have an error margin of plus or minus 3%.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today