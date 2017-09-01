Farmer fears theft after sheep disappeared

A farmer in Aust-Agder fears that someone may have shot, and stolen, his sheep. Several of them have disappeared without a natural explanation.

Farmer, Sivert Svane, in Grimstad, lost three sheep only last Sunday. The fence is intact, but there’s no trace of the sheep’, reported NRK news.

Svane said that he heard a lot of noise, which he believes may indicate that someone stole the animals. He also said that shots were heard in the area.

The case has been reported to the police.

There have been similar cases in the same area. A few years ago, a farmer’s sheep were found bound by the legs, ready for transport.

A butcher in the area said that thieves also captured many animals with a fish-hook in their wool.

