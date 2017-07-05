Better farming – more hungry in the world

Farming technology improves, yet ever more are hungry in the world

Every ninth person in the world doesn’t have enough food, and development is now on the wrong trajectory, according to the United Nations Food Organization (FAO).

‘The number of hungry people in the world has increased since 2015, and several years of progress have now reversed,’ said FAO’s leader, Jose Graziano da Silva, in a speech to the organization’s member countries on Monday.

Two years ago, the FAO estimated that 795 million people, about every ninth inhabitant of earth, had too little to eat. The estimate for the current year only becomes available in October, but developments are zero, and indeed going in the wrong diection, the UN organization stated bluntly.

FAO refered to the weather phenomenon, El Niño, which resulted in drought and food shortages in many places, as well as hunger disasters that have long threatened several war-torn countries.

United Nations relief chief, Stephen O’Brien, hit the alarm siren this year with his conclusion that the world faces the biggest humanitarian disaster since WWII.

According to O’Brien, 20 million people now face famine and death by starvation in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria.

Phenomenon manufactured by humans

‘A look at the current situation gives us no comfort, but we can’t give up,’ said Jose Graziano da Silva on Monday.

‘Hunger and malnutrition are not only due to natural or structural phenomena in certain geographic regions, but also because of more complex political conditions such as underdevelopment caused by the fact that many people either do not care, or that someone only thinks about themselves,’ said the FAO boss .

What Graziano appears to be saying is that the starvation crisis is a phenomenon manufactured by humans. Therefore, humans have the capability of stopping it. Why are they not doing so? Time to name names.

