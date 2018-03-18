Police investigate fatal accident involving snowmobile in Porsanger

A 19 year old woman died after she was hit by a snowmobile (aka scooter) in the municipality of Porsanger, Finnmark night before Sunday. The police suspects that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased youngster was a resident of Rypefjord in the Hammerfest municipality. The 19-year-old was seriously injured in the accident and sadly died after life saving first aid was attempted. The driver of the snowmobile, a man in his twenties was apprehended by the police and taken to the sheriffs office to provide a statement regarding the course of events.

The police have initiated an investigation following the incident. Technical investigations have been performed at the site of the accident. The tactical investigation includes questioning of witnesses and similar kinds of investigation. The deceased woman will even be autopsied as part of the inquiry.

Interrogation and testimonials from witnesses

– The driver is currently suspected of drunk driving. He has not been questioned yet. We are now questioning witnesses to obtain the best possible basis for moving onwards, says head of the police department in Finnmark, Øyvind Lorentzen, to NTB on Sunday

When the witnesses and the driver have been questioned, the police will decide on the indictment, which will happen on Sunday or Monday at the latest.

The police will provide more information about the course of events when they have obtained more information and formed a better picture of what has actually occurred.

Occurred during the night

The incident happened at 2 am at night. Ambulance, rescue helicopter and police scrambled to Olderfjord in Porsanger. The police were notified of the accident at 2:10 am.

The accident happened when two women were following a snowmobile track. The other woman, who is in her twenties, escaped from the incident without any bodily harm, according to Lorentzen.

The snowmobile track is not part of the public roads network of Porsanger, the police states in a press release issued on Sunday.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today