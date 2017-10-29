A father is accused of sexually abusing his daughter for 18 years

A man in the 50’s is charged with abusing his daughter over a period of 18 years. He is also charged with maltreatment by other family members.

The man was arrested at the end of June and has been detained for another four weeks as of this week. The prosecutor wants to keep the man detained until the case comes up for trail at the Sunnhordland district court in February next year. Three weeks have been set for the trial, writes Haugesund’s newspaper.

According to the woman, who is now in her 20’s, she was exposed to sexual abuse by her father since she was five years old. The assaults have been going on up to his arrest this year. The charges set against the man also includes threats and repeated violence against the wife and the other children for many years.

Police Attorney Sveinung Andersen of the Southwest Police District states that it is possible for several charges of crimes against the man can be extended on several points.

The man has pleaded not guilty. According to his defender, Trond Hjelde, lawyer, he believes the sentence is completely unscrupulous.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today