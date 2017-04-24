Father of six children in court for killing his wife denies the charge of child abuse

A 43 year old man admitted to stabbing his wife to death in 2015, but not that he was abusing his children. The trial began in Bergen District Court on Monday.

‘He will explain his actions and acknowledge being guilty of the killing,’ said the defence lawyer, Brynjulf ​​Risnes, to Bergens Tidende before the court sat.

The man is charged with intentionally killing his 39 year old wife in their family home at Follese in Askøy, on February the 14th, 2015.

That same day, the man drew up in front of Bergen Prison at Hylkje with a prepacked suitcase, telling staff he had killed his wife.

The woman was stabbed with a knife a number of times, and died shortly afterward from lung collapse, injury to the heart and blood loss, according to the indictment.

The man is also charged with maltreatment of five of the children, and violence against the woman while the children were present. There will be a claim for compensation on behalf of all six children.

The children also require a foster family to replace the one they have lost. When the murder occurred, the six children were aged one to 18 years old. The man is originally from Somalia, and is now a Norwegian citizen. The same was the case with his deceased wife.

The 43 year old man has been assessed by a psychiatric expert who concluded that he is a fit subject to face criminal prosecution. Bergen District Court has set two weeks for the trial.

