Fearing that Swedish gang war will spread to Denmark

Danish police fear gang wars in Sweden can spread to Denmark. Saturday there was another shooting incident in Malmö just across the Öresund Bridge from Denmark.

A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds in a stairway in the suburb Fosie in Malmö Saturday. He was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the case as attempted murder.

There have been a number of killings in different Swedish cities recently. In Stockholm, five people have been killed just in the last week, while five people have been killed in Malmo this year. According to Swedish police we are mainly talking about gang shootings.

Now the fear of the Danish police is that the gang violence in Malmö will spread to Copenhagen, just 30 kilometres away from the Swedish city.

– These are things that can spread by coincidence. But it may also be deliberate moves to other locations in the Öresund region.

Thus Copenhagen potentially will be the site of settlements in Malmö’s underworld, police Superintendent of the Danish State Police, Michael Kjeldgaard.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today