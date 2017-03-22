Feed the Monster and Antura Officially Launched

Norway Today were among the first to write about the two new Apps that were going to be launched to aid children to learn how to read by gaming.

Read the original story Gaming in Arabic in the prime ministers house

We have now been asked by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if we want to publish the names of the two games, which we are more than willing to do.

– Great that you are writing about the Educational Apps, Senior Adviser at the Ministry writes to Norway Today in an E-Mail.

– The original story was published before the names were made public.

The games are called Feed The Monster and Antura.

The Apps where officially launched Monday in Paris in an event led by Laila Bokhari, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

– From here on we will cooperate with the UN, aid organisations, technology companies and active gamers to spread awareness of these games and to ensure that they are used, both in Syria and in the neighbouring countries. We will evaluate how well they work, and then assess whether they should be developed in other languages and for other humanitarian crises, Foreign Minister Børge Brende said in a Press Release.

The games Feed the Monster and Antura can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the App Store, and can then be used without access to the internet.

Further information can be found on Norad’s website:www.norad.no/eduapp4syria

