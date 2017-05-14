Feel like you want to share the moment?

Oslo, PicturePicture from Oslo Photo: Norway Today Media

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 14. May 2017

Want to contribute and share your picture?

Norway Today has established the facebook group ‘Good Morning Norway

If you would like to share a snapshot of your stay in our weird and wonderful country, apply for membership, post pertinent details about your picture, and make us all happy. It hopefully goes without saying that any crappy remarks is not allowed. Norway Today pledge to honour your ownership to your photo and will only use it under the banner ‘Good Morning Norway’ unless you give us consent to use it elsewhere.

 

*