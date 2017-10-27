A note to Felipe, King of Castillia y Aragon

Major division in Spain, Cataloñia declares independence

Luckily there is a huge difference between Spain and Norway.

In Norway the Royal family has always strived to bridge the gap between east and west, north and south. The Sami and Muslim communities might feel estranged on occasion, but they rest assured that the King will always make sure that all Norwegians are embraced. Even staunch republicans have a problem changing the system. In Spain there is presently a gust from the Franco era. Norway Today will not side with Madrid or the Separatists in Cataloñia, but find that Felipe should act as the king of all of Spain, not only for Castilla y Aragon. His family might be grateful for being reinstated by Franco, but that is water under the bridge. Tonight Cataloñia has voted for independence which will surely be met with brute force by the central Government.

