A note to Felipe, King of Castillia y Aragon

Major division in Spain, Cataloñia declares independence
Luckily there is a huge difference between Spain and Norway.
In Norway the Royal family has always strived to bridge the gap between east and west, north and south. The Sami and Muslim communities might feel estranged on occasion, but they rest assured that the King will always make sure that all Norwegians are embraced. Even staunch republicans have a problem changing the system. In Spain there is presently a gust from the Franco era. Norway Today will not side with Madrid or the Separatists in Cataloñia, but find that Felipe should act as the king of all of Spain, not only for Castilla y Aragon. His family might be grateful for being reinstated by Franco, but that is water under the bridge. Tonight Cataloñia has voted for independence which will surely be met with brute force by the central Government.
I am but a descendant of the House of Plantagenet through four lines of desendancy. So I am NOT ROYAL but I descend from Royalty. Any genealogist or historian knows of the connections through marriage of the House of Plantagenet with the House of Castille and Aragon.
Dear Your Royal Majesty, King Felipe King of Castillia and Aragon,
I ma but a Royal descendant of the English House of Plantagenet, which as you know has ancient ties with the House of Castillia and Aragon. My grandfather, Ole Hanson was the founder and builder of San Clemente, California. It is through his wife, Nelly May Rose that my descent from Royalty comes. I kindly advise you to offer those who want independence a dialogue, not violence or retribution, but limited sovereignty, with your role as a Living Flag who has no political power but symbolic.
Respectfully Yours,
Phillip Halfhill Hanson
