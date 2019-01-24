Fellow students in Bø i Telemark, remembered the Morocco victims

Fellow students of Maren Ueland and Louisa Vesterager Jespersens gathered in solace when the University of Southeast Norway (USN) in Bø held a remembrance for the two.

“The killings has shaken the whole university community and through this memorial we will honor and brighten peace over Maren and Lovisa,” said the university’s principal Petter Åsen in a speech during the memorial on Wednesday, which was held for the two students who were killed in Morocco.

Maren Ueland (28) and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen (24) took a bachelor’s degree in outdoor life, tour and nature guidance together at the University of Southeast Norway in Bø in Telemark, and were on holiday in Morocco when they were killed before Christmas. The two were found in a hiking area near the village of Imlil in the Atlas Mountains on Monday 17 December.

During the memorial, student priest Pernille Astrup at university welcomed the artist Moddi who sang two songs. The university’s principal spoke and told about a university in deep grief, and how the murders of Maren and Louisa have affected everyone.

“It is incredibly heavy for all of us at the university. Sorrow is burdensome, and words become small, but it is important to keep on and with each other. Thanks for taking care of each other,” he said in the speech.

During the memorial, a closed session was also held where the students had plenty of time to be together and an opportunity to remind their friends by sharing pictures, playing music and speaking.

The memorial finished outdoors, where a bonfire was lit in memory of the two outdoor students who lost their lives in Morocco.

