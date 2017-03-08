Female Fight against violence and rape

The judiciary does not take violence, rape against women and women’s legal rights seriously, believes Hanne Størset from 8th of March Committee in Oslo.

This was the main slogan during the celebration of Women’s Day in the capital on Wednesday night. Størset notes that this issue has received considerable attention recently.

– Violence is not allowed. Judiciary must take it seriously, she says to NTB.

Gunhild Vehusheia, head of the umbrella group Norwegian Women’s Lobby, gave the main appeal of women’s legal rights.

Another major theme in Oslo was social control and honorary culture.

– Many minority women have gathered to fight the battle, support those who rebel and revolt together, explains Størset.

LO’s first secretary Peggy Hessen Følsvik should address the fight for pay equity and fixed and full-time positions in the workplace. Also, Ulrikke Falch from the TV series Shame should hold appeal at Youngstorget in Oslo.

The US President Donald Trump was an important backdrop for this year’s Women’s Day.

Trumps ban on aid to organizations that inform and offer abortion has provoked sharp. Størset also point out that there is a vehement abortion debate in Poland.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today