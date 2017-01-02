Fewer children called about Christmas drunkenness

Roughly 6,000 people contacted the hotline for children and adolescents in 2016. Fewer inquiries than before were about parents who got drunk at Christmas.

Normally December is characterized by requests from children who are concerned about their parents’ use of alcohol. But, this year there were not as many such inquiries.

– There has been a greater variety in the calls, and this is positive, says information worker Sylwia Obuchowicz from the hotline for children and young people as reported to NRK news.

Obuchowicz hopes the figures for December suggest that more parents exhibit moderation in consuming alcohol when they are together with their children.

She believes that the spotlight on good attitudes for consuming alcohol when children are present, is part of the explanation for the decline.

– Major campaigns have been launched to put the spotlight on parents to pay attention to children, especially at Christmas and the holidays, she says.

In 2016, the hotline for children and young people received a total of 6,000 inquiries. The hotline (116111) is a government program financed by The Ministry of Children, Equality and Social Inclusion Department.

