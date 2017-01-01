Fewer fireworks injuries than previously

Preliminary figures show that twelve people have received eye injuries caused by fireworks in the last day, four of them serious.

– Four of the twelve were seriously injured. The eight others have eye injuries that are moderately severe. None of the injured wore goggles when the accident occurred, said ophthalmologist Nils Bull to Helth Bergen.

Every January 1st an overview of how many people have been treated for eye injuries in hospital after New Year celebrations is done.

– Three of the four serious injuries and six of the moderately severe occurred when using boxed fireworks. One has had to remove the eye. On one of the serious injuries received holes in both eyes, said Bull.

In 2015-2016 there were reports of a total of 54 accidenst and the average for the past seven years is 57 reported incidents, according to figures from the Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB). 18 of the accidents last year resulted in eye injuries.

The International ophthalmologist with the International Council of Opthalmology believes there must be an end to the unnecessary devastation of eyes with fireworks and advocates a total ban throughout the world on private fireworks.

– The Norwegian ophthalmologist association and Norwegian Ophthalmological Society supports this and has sent a letter to the Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning. They have prompted a ban in Norway, said Bull to news agency NTB.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

—————-