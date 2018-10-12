Fewer forced deportations from Norway so far this year

Police have sent out 3,842 foreigners by deportation during the first nine months of the year. In September 466 people were transported from Norway.

The number of forced deportations is thus 8 percent lower than in the same period last year, statistics show from Police Immigration Unit (PU). Then, 4,176 people had been sent out of the country.

Among the 3,842 transports, 3,033 were removed and expelled, 437 were denied asylum, and 372 were returned according to the Dublin agreement or to a safe third country. These are cases where people have applied for asylum in Norway, but where there is already a residence permit (refugee status or other form of permission) in another country that is considered safe.

Of the 466 transported in September, 144 people were involved in one or more criminal proceedings, which corresponds to almost 31 percent of all transport operations in September. Of the punished, 17 percent were from Poland, 14 percent from Romania and 9 percent from Lithuania.

A total of 25 minors were transported in September. They all went with a guardian or a close family member, PU said.

The statistics from the PU do not include assisted (voluntary) return, which is performed by the Directorate of Immigration.

