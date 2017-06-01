Fewer overseas children adopted

Fewer overseas children are being adopted in Norway

In 2016, there were 349 adoptions in this country, the lowest figure since the 1960s when adoption statistics were first kept. It is the number of adoptions of overseas babies that has fallen most sharply.

From a high-point of nearly 800 foreign options in 2002, the number decreased to only 126 last year, show figures from Statistics Norway (Statistisk Sentralbyrå – SSB) released on Thursday.

The number of step-child adoptions remained stable for the past seven years, at between 150 and 180 adoptions. In 2016, there were 150 adoptions of stepchildren in Norway, ten less than the year before. Additionally in 2016, 61 foster children were adopted.

