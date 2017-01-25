Fewer were snapped by speed cameras last year

The number of speeders who were snapped by photo cameras on Norwegian roads, dropped by over 6,000 from 2015 to 2016.

The figures for 2016 that Bergens Tidende has gained access to show a decrease of 6,353 violations of automatic traffic controls (ATK) as compared with 2015.

The figures have not been adjusted for emergency vehicles, but these figures are virtually identical for the two years, says the newspaper.

Approximately 150,000 motorists were registered with violations for passing the normal cameras last year, and this does not include the figures for average speed measurement. This resulted in 817 driver’s license seizures, which is a decrease of 50 from 2015.

This has contributed The Treasury with NOK 181.6 million being collected from speed camera violations last year, based on the figures for the fines that have been printed out. This is a decrease of approximately NOK 3.5 million compared with 2015.

The photo box that snapped the most speeding vehicles is located on highway 159 in Rælingstunnelen towards Lillestrøm, and snapped 7,268 vehicles with excessive speed.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today