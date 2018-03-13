Spinners, the toy that went like wild fire across the world last year, is among the products that get the most health alerts in the EU, the Commission states.

Most spinners are totally non -electronic and harmless, but some are equipped with LED lights powered by small batteries. These children can manage to loosen and worst of all swallow, it says in a report that was presented on Monday.

The Commission’s Alert System RAPEX responded quickly to the first messages on the batteries, and eleven models of spinners were removed from the market in 2017.

