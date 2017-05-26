The fifth combat aircraft delivered to Norway

The fifth F-35 fighter fleet of 52 was handed over to the Norwegian Air Force in Arizona, USA, 25th of May. But it will not fly home yet.

The fifth aircraft is located at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, USA, and, like the rest, is currently only used for training purposes in the United States.

– It’s gratifying. It shows that the combat aircraft is running as planned and on route.

Our pilots gets the necessary training so that F-35 can start taking operations from today’s F-16 in 2019, “states State Secretary Øystein Bø in the Ministry of Defense.

Only in November this year will the first three aircraft of the type F-35 come to Norway and land on Norwegian soil.

Norway will acquire up to 52 F-35 fighter aircraft. So far, Stortinget has given authority to order 40 aircraft. If the current plan is being held, the last F-35 aircraft will be delivered in 2024.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today