Fight with axe and machete in Oslo

Police went to Linderud in Oslo on Saturday night following reports of fights with an axe. A person armed with a machete was arrested.

The police reported the incident just before 22.00 on Saturday night.

‘’The police are at Linderud in connection with notification of possible fights, and observation of an axe. We now have

control over many young people, but not information about any injured’’ police said on Twitter.

In total, the police took control of a total of 17 young people. One was driven home due to drunkenness and eight people were shown away from the place.

A dog patrol also found an axe, chains, and a hammer in the area.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today