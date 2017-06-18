Finally, the Norwegian strawberries have arrived!

Coop yesterday received the first boxes of Norwegian strawberries, and the weather forecast is good for the weekend.

‘Coop stores in Eastern Norway received the first Norwegian strawberries. If the fine weather continues, we’re hoping to increase delivery, so that soon, the whole country can buy tasty strawberries in Coop stores,’ said Atle Olsen, Coop Norway’s Co-Operator.

–

Norwegian strawberries are in a class of their own when it comes to taste. Coop plans to shift 1500 tonnes of strawberries during the summer. – ‘Coop is owned by the customers, and we know for a fact that our customers want to buy Norwegian products. We therefore hope to get the most Norwegian strawberries, which have the best flavour, and therefore we don’t import strawberries’, said Olsen. – Norwegians are still eating more strawberries; during summer last year, Coop’s sales volume increased by 64% by comparison to the summer of 2015. – ‘We hope to break new strawberry sales records this year. When it’s summer and the sun is shining, nothing quite beats Norwegian strawberries. We eat strawberries with ice-cream, vanilla sauce, or just as they are’, said Olsen, in a rush of breathless, strawberry infused excitement.

–

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today