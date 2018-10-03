Finnmark asks Solberg to invite Putin

The County Mayor of Finnmark and South Varanger’s Mayor asks the Prime Minister to invite Vladimir Putin to the 75-year mark of the liberation of East Finnmark.

“From our side, we think it would be right to invite top political level from Russia to the markings in southern Varanger. We ask the Prime Minister to contribute to this, writes county governor Ragnhild Vassvik and Sør-Varanger rapporteur Rune Rafaelsen in a letter to the Prime Minister’s office.

It was Altaposten who first mentioned the letter.

East Finnmark was freed from German occupation in 1944 when Soviet soldiers arrived at Bjørnevatn on October 25, 1944. From 23rd to 25th. In October, Finnmark County Municipality and Sør-Varanger Municipality will mark the anniversary, including a conference.

They will also invite the Prime Minister and the King to the celebration.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) has not ruled that it may be necessary to invite Russia’s president to the celebration.

– “This is something the government is now considering. I would like to emphasize that it is still early in the process because it is one year away. It is important for us to mark this anniversary in a nice and respectful way, as we have done on previous occasions,” Søreide told NTB in September.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today