Fire in a house in Bjugn extinguished

The main building of a farm in Bjugn in Trøndelag, which was in engulfed in flames during the night is now extinguished, police informs. Nobody is reported to be injured in the fire.

– The fire is now extinguished and the fire service has left the farm, Operations Manager in Trøndelag Police District, Stig Roger Olsen, tells NTB.

He says that the same house was exposed to fire only two weeks ago and states that investigations will be initiated throughout the day. According to Olsen, the police have so far begun to look more closely at the issue.

– We will attempt to obtain an overview of the scope and consider questioning witnesses. We must first get an overview of the site before we embark on crime-technical investigations on the site, Olsen continues.

He is not familiar with what the state of the house was after the previous fire.

– The fire service was the first on the premises and awakened people in the neighbouring building, Operations Manager in the Trøndelag Police District, Jan Tore Tiltnes, informs NTB at 4:20 am.

A quarter of an hour later, the police Tweets that those who live next door are not at home. Tiltnes clarifies to Adresseavisen that the fire service does not think they can save the building.

The housing, which according to police is ablaze, belongs to a farm in Bjugn. Nobody lives in the house at present as far as anyone knows.

Trøndelag police district reported about the fire on Twitter at 4.12 am in the night before Saturday.

