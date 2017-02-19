Fire Fighters rescued toddler

An infant and three adults were rescued by Fire Fighters after reports of a fire in an apartment in Stavanger Saturday night.

The four escaped the minor fire without injuries, but was sent to the University Hospital (SUS) for a check-up. The Emergency services were called out after flames was seen emitting from a five-storey block of flats in Ytre Eiganesvei. It turned out that the fire was confined to a flower bed on the balcony. The fire was quickly extinguished, and just before midnight the police notified the residents that they could return to their apartments. The fire was most likely caused by a smouldering cigarette butt.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today