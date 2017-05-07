Forest and grass fire hazard in southern Norway

Every year, careless use of barbecues and other fire hazards cause grass- forest- and house fires.

‘Most of the fires could have been avoided,’ says the insurance industry.

With hot weather in southern Norway, there is a lot of use of barbecues around the country. At the same time, the Meteorological Institute have reported major grass and heather fire hazards, especially East of the central mountain range (Østafjells), Rogaland and Hordaland.

‘The winds of the past few days, the sun, and temperatures have dried up vegetation on the ground, and led to greater danger of grass and heather fires. This is especially true in country areas, and will remain the case until there is significant rainfall or new vegetation.

Vegetation may easily ignite and large areas can be affected, the notice stated .

‘This week, we have registered a number of grass fires in Nordland and in southern regions.

There is every reason to be careful about any use of matches, and barbecuing when it’s as dry as it is now,’ says Heidi Tofterå Slettemoen, Communications Manager at Frende Forsikring (Frende Insurance).

From this weekend onwards there is also a greater forest fire hazard in southern Norway, south of Trøndelag. In many places, there is a strong cold front, and that is also not a good combination with bonfires.

‘People must be careful with disposable barbecues, cigarettes and other fires hazards now, she said.

The insurance company reminded us that it is generally prohibited to build bonfires near woodland and dry grass between the 15th of April and 15th of September.

Source: Frende Forsikring /Norway Today