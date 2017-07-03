Fire at recycling plant in Kristiansund

The fire department has control of a fire at Norsk Gjenvinning in Kristiansund and there is no longer a danger of proliferation.

According to the fire department, it burned in one of two halls in the company’s area at Dale Industrial Park on Monday morning,. There was a lot of smoke and the fire department was working to prevent proliferation.

– There is strong smoke development on the spot, and the fire service is in the process of extinguishing, said operations manager Tove Anita Asp in Møre og Romsdal police district to NTB. The smoke was not a danger to the neighbors, the fire department reported.

No people involved

Around 7 am the police in Møre og Romsdal confirmed to NTB that the fire service had control of the fire.

The plant where it is burning is located in Dale Industrial Park and is used for car wrecking and storage. To the NRK, the fire department stated that there are no people in the building that burned.

The fire department reported about the fire at 5.13 Monday morning, and at 6.38 they could report that 11 firefighters were busy clearing up.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today