Fire in waste plant in Bjorstaddalen

– The fire department now has control of forest fire around the waste facility but it will probably burn for quite a while in the waste facility, the police tweets.

A lot of black smoke is visible, according to them.

The Fire Department and the Red Cross are present on site.

The emergency services were notified of the fire at 12.30 on Saturday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today