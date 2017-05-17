Fires in several asylum reception centers in Sweden

300 people have been evacuated in and around three asylum reception centers

A total of 300 people have been evacuated from fires in and around three asylum reception centers in the south of Sweden, according to swedish newspaper, Expressen. No persons are reported to be injured.

Two of the receptions are in Småland, and the third is in Skåne. All of the fires investigated as first degree arson.

Near the center

The largest fire is in an old wooden building near an asylum reception in Växjö, where 200 people had to be evacuated.

– The asylum reception was evacuated because some smoke was drifting in that direction, rescue chief Joakim Karlsson told Expressen.

– It is purely a security measure. We have decided to protect the asylum center, but it was a very old wooden building that began to burn, and it is going to burn down to the ground, says Karlsson. It is not known how the fire started.

Two minor fires

Tuesday night there was a fire in an armchair on the third floor of a reception center in Hultsfred.

The fire led to thick smoke, and nearly 100 people were evacuated.

Smoke divers went through the building to ensure that everybody was out.

The third fire was in a reception center in Borrby. It is unknown how the fire started, but the police do not rule out that it was intentional.

17 people were evacuated.

– The fire was extinguished quite fast. It could have been significantly worse, says Roger Larsson in Skåne’s rescue services to the newspaper.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today