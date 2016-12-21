Fireworks took over 31 lives in Mexico

In a short time, the fireworks market outside Mexico City turned into a deadly inferno. At least 31 people were killed and about 70 damaged.

Among the wounded were 13 children who have been sent to the US for treatment after suffering burns over 90 percent of the body.

The accident occurred on the country’s most famous fireworks market, which according to local media rooms over 300 tons of fireworks.

The fire resulted due to the amounts of rockets that went in the air, while thick smoke rose into the sky. Firefighters had to wait with firefighters as a result of all the fireworks that exploded. Over 80 percent of the 300 stalls were completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is not known.

Looking for relatives

While rescue workers are going through the burnt-out market, the death toll is rising. However, it is very difficult to determine the identity of the deceased, and many families are looking for their relatives.

Twice before, in 2005 and 2006, the same market has been hit by accidents, but it is the first time lives have been lost.

The market had around 300 exhibitors, and there may have been as many as 2,000 visitors there Tuesday, according to the Mexican newspaper El Universal. Many have a tradition of sending up fireworks during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today