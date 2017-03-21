The president of Iceland, Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and his wife Eliza Rei, were welcomed by the King, the Queen and Crown Princess Mette-Marit at Slottsplassen.

After the official reception at Slottsplassen, and wreath-laying ceremony at the National Monument at Akershus festning, they will go to the parliament building, where the Icelandic president will meet the Norwegian vice president, Marit Nybakk.

It is the first Icelandic state visit in 20 years, and a number of different event have been planned to take place in Oslo and Bergen.

The purpose of the state visit is to further develop the good cooperation that already exists between Norway and Iceland.

The visit will last three days.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today