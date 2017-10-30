First Norwegian criminal trial for purchase of child sex doll

On Monday, a man will stand trial in Fredrikstad District Court who is the first in Norway charged with having ordered a sex doll that looks like a child.

The customs authorities discovered the doll and reported to the police, reported NRK news. The police have since found over 1,600 illegal images in the accused man’s apartment.

‘He acknowledges both buying the doll, and downloading and storing the illegal images,’ said his defence lawyer, Lars Dahlback, to NRK news.

The man has been previously convicted of having downloaded, and stored, sexually abusive material.

