First official royal visit to Enebakk and Rælingen

King Harald visited Enebakk and Rælingen communities in Akershus on Tuesday, to the greatest pleasure to the children and older residents.

The visit is the first official congress visit to the two Akershus municipalities, and the arrival of the king was the high point to an otherwise gray day for schoolchildren and kindergarten children.

The Royal house sent a press release in advance of the visit, and the focus of the visit would be children, young people, active retirees and the UN Day.

County Governor Valgerd Svarstad Haugland, Mayor Øivind Sand from Rælingen and Mayor Øystein Slette from Enebakk said before the visit that they looked forward to showing their municipalities to the king.

In Rælingen, King Harald visited, Løvenstad School, where he was greeted by Benas Stanelis (5 years) from Løvenstad kindergarten and Lilly Cassandra Sohsawaeng Nguyen (5 years) from Løvlia kindergarten.

During the visit he was accompanied by student council representatives Vanessa Bryn and Wilfred Brenna, and Rector Svein Fjellheim.

After the visit in Rælingen, the king went on to Enebakk, where he was met by flag waving and cheering children and adults.

The king was welcomed with flowers by Lars Erik Westlund (5) from Flateby kindergarten and kindergarten manager Laila Skøyum, writes Romerikes Blad.

Up to now, over 300 of the country’s municipalities have officially received royal visits, 61 municipalities still remain.

