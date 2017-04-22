The first votes in the French presidential election to be cast on Saturday

Voters in France’s overseas territories will cast the first votes of the French presidential election on Saturday.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on Sunday in France, but in French overseas territories, voters go to the ballot boxes on Saturday.

First out will be the French territory of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, an archipelago located south of Newfoundland off the east coast of Canada. The polls open at 12.00 noon.

In French territories in South America and the Caribbean, including French Guiana and Martinique, as well as French Polynesia in the Pacific Ocean, electors may also vote on Saturday.

The French election campaign will be officially terminated at midnight on Saturday night. On Friday evening, the last two polls came in before the election.

The polls show a distinct lead for the center candidate, Emmanuel Macron, in front of the National Front Leader, Marine Le Pen, followed by the conservatives’ François Fillon, and left-wing radical, Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today