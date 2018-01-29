Most fish caught in Namsen

In 2017, 180 500 salmon, sea trout and migratory char were caught in Norwegian rivers, which is about the same as in 2016. Of these, 80 per cent were slaughtered and 20 per cent were caught and released.

Preliminary figures for river catch of salmon, sea trout and migratory char in 2017 show that the fishermen took most fish in Namsenvasssdraget, Altavassdraget and Tana and its tributaries.

Namsen most important

Namsenvassdraget was the most important watercourse in 2017, with a total catch of 9 900 salmon, sea trout and migratory char. This is an increase of 25 per cent from the year before. Six per cent of the fish were caught and released and 94 per cent were slaughtered.

In Altavassdraget, 9 100 salmon, sea trout and migratory char were caught in 2017. Of these, 13 per cent were caught and released.

25 per cent decrease in Tana

In 2017, 7 500 salmon, sea trout and migratory char with a total weight of 32.7 tonnes were caught in Tana and its tributaries. Measured by the number of fish, this is a decrease of 25 per cent from the year before. Ninety-eight per cent of the fish were slaughtered and 2 per cent were caught and released.

Norway and Finland concluded a new agreement on fishing regulations in Tana and its tributaries in 2017. The new agreement may have resulted in reduced catches in Tana in 2017. Another main reason for the decrease is the high water level in the watercourse throughout the fishing season.

Most catch and release in Orkla and Gaula

Ranked by catch and release, Orkla and Gaula are the most important watercourses. In 2017, 3 900 salmon, sea trout and migratory char were caught and released in Orkla, corresponding to 3 100 in Gaulavassdraget.

Source: SSB / Norway Today