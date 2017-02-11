Five arrested after domestic violence in Trondheim

A 40 year old man were hospitalized at St. Olav’s Hospital after he was victim to severe violence in a residence in downtown Trondheim. Five people are arrested for the incident.

The man was conscious after the incident. The police was notified around 3.15 in the morning.

– A man living in social housing has been a victim of violence. Five men, who also live in the building, has been arrested, said police officer Bjørn Handegard to the news agency NTB.

The police can’t say anything about the motive or the background of the violence, but the suspects will be questioned Saturday. The same goes for the victim if his health allows it.

When police arrived, they found the injured man alone in his room. The arrests occurred somewhat later.

Operation leader in the police, Anlaug Oseid, suggests to NRK that the violence is a settlement among criminals.

– It turns out that they may also have threatened and used a drill or some syringes, says Oseid. She also told NRK that the victim was battered when he was taken to hospital and that he might also have punctured a lung.

