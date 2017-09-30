Five arrested for robbery, and violence in Oslo

Five people were arrested and charged with violence and robbery in Oslo early on Saturday morning. There were two victims in the case.

Firstly, fighting at Nybrua in Grünerløkka was reported to the police, in which a person was beaten in the head with a bottle.

When the police arrived, 7 or 8 people ran from the place, and a person received medical attention for cuts to the head. Additionally, a person was robbed at the same place.

Initially, four people were arrested, then a fifth person. They are charged by the police with grievous bodily harm, and robbery in a public place.

