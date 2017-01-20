Five arrested for three arson attacks in Skien

Police have rounded up and arrested five young men suspected of causing three small fires in Skien on Thursday night and early on Friday morning.

None of the small fires led to major damage, reported the Southeast police.

‘The damage was limited to the trash bins in which the fires were started. We now have more patrols out, and we are trying to prevent more cases, and to apprehend those who were behind the fires’, said operations manager, Gisle Småge, to the news agency, NTB.

About 20 minutes after the last fire was started, five young men were arrested in a car at Porsgrunn center. They will be questioned on Friday, police said.

Småge said the the three fires were thought to be related.

‘All the fires’ locations are relatively close to the downtown area, but the time intervals between the fires suggests that the people who did this moved around in a vehicle’, said the Operations Officer.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today