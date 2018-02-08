Five asylum seekers jailed in Russia after trying to get to Norway

Five African asylum seekers were arrested in October last year by the Russian security police FSB as they were trying to make their way to the Norwegian border are now sentenced to prison.

Of the five, three are from Congo and two from Congo-Brazzaville, they arrived in Murmansk in mid-October last year.

There they left their passports at the hotel and went to the border area of Norway and Russia where they were able to cut through several layers of a barbed wire rods fence and were on almost through the fence when caught by officers of the FSB, writes Barents Observer.

The five have now been found guilty of trying to cross the border illegally between Russia and Norway. A court in Petsjenga in the Murmansk district have sentenced the three men to jail for six months and the two women to jail for five months.

Last year, refugees were caught six times attempting to cross the border between Norway and Russia illegally.

