Five major Muslim groups leave the Islamic Council

Mehtab Afsar, secretary general of the Islamic Council of Norway

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 30. September 2017

Vårt Land newspaper reported that In a joint press release, five leading Muslim organisations have announced they will leave the Islamic Council of Norway (IRN).

 

The mosques are the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Islamic Federation, the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, the Albanian Culture Confederation of Norway, and the Islamic Information Society, said Vårt Land.

According to the paper, cooperation issues with the Secretary General of the Islamic Council in Norway, Methab Afsar, are the cause.

 

