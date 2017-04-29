Five men arrested for attempt at armed robbery in Tønsberg

Five men have been charged with kidnap and robbery after two Romanian women in their 20s were threatened with air pistol in an apartment in Tønsberg city center.

A report about the incident came through at 23.30 on Friday night, according to the South Eastern Police District.

‘There was a threat made with a firearm during the robbery, which proved to be an air pistol. The custody of the men was undramatic’, reported the police.

Tønsbergs Blad newspaper reported that the Operations Manager, Øystein Eikedalen, said that he ’assumes that the robbers were looking for money. The women who were robbed are 22 and 25 years old, originally from Romania, and don’t have permanent residence in Norway. It’s not very likely that the women were casually chosen victims, but we need to find out more.It is more than likely that they have a relationship to the men in some way.’

The police were notified by neighbours. When they arrived, it turned out that some of the alleged perpetrators were injured.

‘Some outsiders had taken things into their own hands and disarmed them. It was a job to find out who had done what’, said Eikedalen.

Four of the victims were arrested in the apartment; the fifth was arrested in Horten.

