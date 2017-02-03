Five months imprisonment in au pair case

A married couple from Oslo’s ‘West Side’ were sentenced to five months imprisonment in the so-called ‘au pair case’ in Oslo District Court.

In addition, the couple were ordered to pay 34,200 in compensation to one of the au pairs. Further, the court will penalise the family 372,000, which will go to the state because of the advantages the couple achieved by having two au pairs.

Shortly after the verdict became known, the Horn couple’s defence lawyer, Svein Holden, announced that it will be appealed.

‘We are surprised by this verdict, and we will react to to the sentencing’, said Holden.

