Fjærland tunnel probably closed for a while after fire

The Fjærland tunnel is likely to be closed for some time after Monday night’s fire. 13 people were sent to hospital after breathing smoke filled air.

No one was injured or is missing after it began to burn in the 6.4 km long tunnel Monday night.

Police said on Twitter that all those 13 who were in the tunnel have come out on the Jølster side of the tunnel, while the cars are left behind inside the tunnel.

Detour by ferry

It is not clear when the cars can be retrieved, and it is too early to say when the tunnel will be reopened.

– The Fjærland tunnel will probably be closed for some time to come. There is major damage after the fire, Traffic Operator at the Traffic Central in Bergen, Marius Råve, told NRK.

He says there is damage to the walls and ceilings, as well as to the technical installations in the tunnel. Tuesday people will be sent to assess the damage.

It is now a detour via the ferry connection Hella-Dragsvik. Råve says that work has begun to insert a ferry to traffic the stretch.

Minor injuries

The Førde Central Hospital on Monday night said that all of the 13, who were in the tunnel, were brought to the hospital. All escaped with minor smoke intake, but were admitted for observation.

– It is a street cleaning vehicle that caught fire during work on the tunnel, Operations Manager in West Police District, Marianne Føleide, said. The tunnel was open for traffic during the work, so it was normal traffic past the place, she says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today