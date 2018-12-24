Flashing greetings to children in hospital

Flashing Christmas greetings to children in hospital

The Norwegian National Cyclists’ Association wished the children at Ullevål Hospital in Oslo Merry Christmas and good night by flashing their bicycle lights on little Christmas Eve.

The Cyclists were inspired by similar traditions in the United States.

They stopped and flashed their lights outside the Children’s Center, first on one side of the building, then on the other side.

