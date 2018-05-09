Flood closes E16

The water level in Glomma increased by more than one meter in a few days. On Wednesday morning, the E16 was closed on a stretch in Hedmark due to flooding.

The E16 was closed between Kongsvinger and Masterud. A detour was signposted,reported the Road Traffic Center East.

Sør-Odal municipality made its own measurements for the water level in Glomma, and from Friday to Tuesday the measurements showed that the river rose by more than one meter, wrote the Glomdalen newspaper. Thus, the water is increasingly creeping closer to roads and campsites.

Flood hazard is at the orange level, which is level three out of a possible four for Buskerud,Oppland and Hedmark, according to varsom.no. Heavy snow meltdown has resulted in a large amount of water flowing in the rivers of Eastern Norway. Trysilelva, Glomma and Drammenselva are the most exposed rivers with a potential for flooding.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today