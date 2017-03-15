Flood of complaints against NRK

So far this year the Broadcasting Council has already received more complaints against NRK’s programs than in all of 2016. “Trygdekontoret” (The Social Security Office) has received 70 complaints.

– Right now there are 829 complaints, which are 69 more than in the whole of 2016. If it continues at the same pace throughout the year, is likely to be up to 3,000 complaints in total, the Broadcasting Council secretary, Erik Skarrud, said to Medier24.

The much discussed feature on Somalia Thomas Seltzers’ series ‘The Social Security Office’ preliminary tops the list of complaints. 70 people have already complained about the program.

– It’s the first time I have noticed that so many of foreign descent have complained, as it is primarily ethnic Norwegians who previously contacted NRK to complain, says Skarrud.

Thomas Seltzer has not wanted to comment on the matter to Medier24.

Skarrud think one of the reasons why the number of complaints has increased is that NRK in recent years has followed up feedback and complaints from listeners in an entirely different way than before.

There are also many complaints that it is too much sport on NRK and against humour- and entertainment programs. Some complaints are on NRK’s coverage of Donald Trump and American politics. Many also believe that NRK are politically biased.

Source: Norway Today