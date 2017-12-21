The flu outbreak of the year is under way

The year’s influenza outbreak is taking place in five counties. Oslo, Akershus, Telemark, Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane; is on the list for the first time.

However, the influenza prevalence in these counties is low, reports the Public Health Institute.

Laboratory confirmed flu; has increased staggeringly and there has been a sharp increase in the number of influenza A and B cases detected these past weeks.

Although the numbers are moderate, Folkehelsa expects them to continue to increase during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season, and expect for it to actual peak in January.

